LaKeith Stanfield loves himself a good Clubhouse room, but unfortunately, not all of the extracurricular conversations he’s engaging in on the app are positive.

The Judas and the Black Messiah star is currently facing backlash for moderating a Clubhouse room that housed users spreading hateful conspiracy theories about Jewish people.

According to reports from the Daily Beast, the Stanfield made an appearance as a moderator during the questionable discussions on Clubhouse on Wednesday night. Even though he did contribute to the chat, four people ended up confirming to the outlet that the actor never actually said anything that would be considered anti-Semitic.

The next day, LaKeith hopped back on Clubhouse to join another room, this time, one moderated by a panel of Jewish educators. In this instance, he ended up addressing the backlash he has received following his activity on Wednesday night.

“It’s been a crazy couple 48 hours,” Stanfield said at the time. “I’ve been in a couple rooms where a lot of shit has been discussed and talked about, very heightened emotional states.” He continued, “It’s been very enlightening and interesting to me, I never really knew that this debate existed in this way about identity, the origins of Judaism in Jewishness, and how many different interpretations there are different things, whether or not it’s a religion and ethno-religion or what it is a faith race.”