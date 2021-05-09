Bossip Video

While taking on his Saturday Night Live hosting duties this weekend, Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk revealed that he has Asperger’s Syndrome.

The billionaire made the big reveal during his monologue, adding that he may be the first host in the history of the show to have it–or at least, to admit to having it.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Musk talked about why he chooses to post or say the….interesting…things he does online, the aftermath from him smoking weed on Joe Rogan’s podcast, his son’s unusual name, and his love for Saturday Night Live actually being live. He even brought his mother on stage to share a memory about the time he created his own video game at the age of 12, in honor of Mother’s Day.

While his reveal about suffering from Asperger’s is admirable, that doesn’t change the fact that this is one of the most controversial episodes of SNL in a long time. When Elon was announced as this week’s host, fans of the series compared his appearance to the time SNL attempted to humanize the persona of Donald Trump back in 2015, leading to his eventual presidency.

Even some cast members voiced their displeasure, like longtime cast member Aidy Bryant, who reposted a tweet from Bernie Sanders mentioning the disparity of wealth in America. Bowen Yang also joined in, criticizing a remark made by the Tesla CEO on his Instagram Story.

Regarless, Elon Musk hosted SNL, and you can watch his monologue down below: