Lori Harvey Spills Her “Beauty Secrets,” Says She Tested Her New Skincare Line On Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan!

Lori Harvey’s stunning looks have made her irresistible to some of the most eligible bachelors alive, including Mr. Sexiest Man Alive himself Michael B. Jordan.

The stylish stunner Lori Harvey was selected for VOGUE’s “Beauty Secrets” series this week and she walked viewers through her step by step skincare and makeup routine. Along the way, Harvey revealed she is coming out with a skincare line of her own which she tested on herself, and on boyfriend Michael B. Jordan. She even said her dad Steve Harvey has been using her products and loves them! It turns out that Lori also uses a lot of our go-to’s — like Laura Mercier’s primer and translucent setting powder. We also swear by those Nars concealers she likes and of course the Urban Decay setting spray. We also love that she showed Pat McGrath love. That woman is a legend!

Lori is really known for her glowy skin and natural beauty but as you can see, that’s not as easy as it sounds. She gave such great tips too, are there any you’re planning to try? Our first mission is to go make friends with a professional makeup artist. Clearly she’s been soaking up all that knowledge from her bestie like a sponge!

No tips on how she perfects her baby hair though?!