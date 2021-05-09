BOSSIP Summer Movie Guide: ‘The Water Man’ And ‘Without Remorse’ Are Our Mother’s Day Weekend Picks! [Video]

As the summer months continue to inch closer, we here at BOSSIP are sharing our picks for films that are must-sees. These films range from scintillating sci-fi to family fun that will keep your household entertained.

This Mother’s Day weekend our cinema connoisseurs Janeé Bolden and Dani Canada are urging people to check out two uniquely different films that feature excellent casting, high-energy, and action. First up is Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse” starring Michael B. Jordan.

MBJ plays lead in the film that is based on the Tom Clancy novel of the same name.

“I actually thought this was a great Mother’s Day weekend pick because we get to see Michael B. Jordan shirtless” said Janeé. “We get to see him as a family man, he’s also doing some amazing things onscreen as far as the action, the stunts, the hand to hand combat, I really think this is a great movie whether you’re watching with your family or your girlfriends.”

Our second pick for Mother’s Day weekend is ‘The Water Man,’ which is David Oyelowo’s feature directorial debut. The film stars Lonnie Chavis (“This Is Us”) as

“Score one for the Blerds!,” Dani said of “The Water Man”. “We don’t get enough Black fantasy/sci-fi so seeing David Oyelowo put this together is exciting.”

Check out our full reviews in the video below:

Stay tuned to see more picks from us! Our BOSSIP Editors will be making recommendations all Summer long.