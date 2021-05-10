Bossip Video

Jesus, take the wheel!

It looks like Mr. Trey Songz still can’t keep his temper (or hands) to himself. TMZ reports that the singer got into a shouting match with an unidentified woman late night Thursday. After their cars got into a slight fender bender, the woman got out of her car to confront the “Bottoms Up” singer, and he allegedly hit her hand with his vehicle as the argument got more heated. She also claims he immediately sped off before the police arrived at the scene. The woman did not seek medical attention for the pain in her hand, so she was lucky compared to other women who’ve had run-ins with trifling Trigga.

Just last week a bartender filed a lawsuit against Songz for allegedly punching them. The accuser said got physical after they told him he wasn’t allowed to sit on the Hollywood Palladium’s bar at a Cardi B concert. The week before that, Trey just got out of trouble when prosecutors declined to press charges after his arrest for a violent altercation during a Kansas City Chief’s game. He appeared to throw the first punch at police when confronted for violating Covid-19 safety protocols by refusing to wear a mask.

Are we surprised after his pattern of using violence and intimidation against women or throwing tantrums when he’s forced to follow the rules? It’s hard to expect good judgment from someone spitting in the mouths of strangers a year into a global pandemic. According to TMZ, a member of Songz’s camp denies the allegations from the most recent incident. It seems like just a matter of time before he finds a newer or nastier way to get into more trouble.