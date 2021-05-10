Bossip Video

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen’s twin brother has been found dead, allegedly killed by electrocution when he tried to climb a power pole to escape police.

Tarik Cohen is one of the Chicago Bears‘ most promising talents after being picked in the 4th round of the NFL Draft in 2017. He’s started 22 games since then and continues to grow as a running back. Tarik came to the NFL from North Carolina A&T which is close to his hometown of Bunn, North Carolina. Tarik has a fraternal twin brother, Tyrell, who TMZ reports lost his life this weekend in a freak accident while allegedly running from police after a car accident.

Officials say Tyrell left the scene of the accident after the wreck … and could not be located in the ensuing hours. Tyrell’s family eventually filed a missing person report Saturday night … with Tarik even putting out a message on social media asking anyone in the area for help locating his brother. Officials say on Sunday morning, they resumed their search for Tyrell … and, after an employee at a Duke Energy substation discovered a body, officials ultimately identified it as Tyrell’s. Authorities say Tyrell appeared to have entered the substation after the accident and was electrocuted shortly after. They say they do not believe foul play was involved.

It’s a very unfortunate accident and such a horrific way to lose a life. The Browns issued a statement sending prayers to Tarik, his mother Tilwanda, and the entire family. Earlier today, Tarik took to Twitter to address his brother’s passing and also ask for privacy for his family.

“While we appreciate the condolences thoughts and prayers, we ask that you respect our privacy during this time,” the statement read. “Let us grieve. Please and thanks. Long live Me.”

Cohen followed up in a second tweet sharing how much his brother meant to him.

“I lost my brother, my twin, myself,” he continued. “What a great man he was. I’m glad i got to express just how much i love him while he was here. God truly calls home the best and most worthy. I’ll just miss him forever. I got Riah and Trini Tyrell i swear to god.”

Prayers up for Tarik Cohen and his entire family.