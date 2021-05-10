Bossip Video

How YOU twinnin’? That’s what fans are asking after Wendy Williams’ immortalization in wax has made its debut.

The Daytime TV Queen showed off her SUPER spot-on wax figure that will be featured in Madame Tussauds NYC. The wax figure that includes Wendy’s actual measurements and “ethically sourced” “individually inserted” human hair is dressed in a red jumpsuit and Gucci sneakers and wearing Wendy’s trademark “W” diamond necklace.

“I think it’s wonderful,” said Williams on the show Monday. “You did a suburb job. You got all the skin complexions, all the hair compilations, the eyebrows that I wear. I want to thank my glam squad for working so hard with you guys. You got the rounds of my breasts.”

“It’s taken over 20 Madame Tussauds artists over 800 hours and she’s traveled 3,000 miles across the Atlantic on a cargo ship,” Matthew Clarkson of Madame Tussauds said on the Wendy Show. “Wendy, she’s finally here.” Clarkson later added that it took around “5 weeks” to replicate Wendy’s signature hairstyle on the wax figure.

Following the figure making its daytime talk show debut, the wax figure was unveiled at the museum alongside the host. “I have no critiques,” said Wendy about her likeness.

The Wendy Show’s confirmed that Wendy’s wax figure is actually part of an interactive experience and she will give the guests step-by-step instructions on how to deliver her famous phrase, “How You Doin’?” This experience is will only be seen at Madame Tussauds New York.





What do YOU think about Wendy Williams’ wax figure? This is clearly one of the best Madame Tussauds has ever done, right?