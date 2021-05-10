Bossip Video

This is getting spicy!

Remember we told you J. Lo was likely spinning the block with ex Ben Affleck? Seventeen years after they were initially engaged, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going from friendly exes are reportedly on a baecation recently multiple have sources confirm to E! News.

Reportedly Bennifer jetted off together to the Yellowstone Club in Montana, “where they vacationed together for about a week”, E! News is reporting from a source close to Lopez. “They were alone,” says the source. “Just the two of them.”

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Lopez and Affleck can be seen driving together in Montana on their Rocky Mountain getaway.

News of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindling their romance comes about a month after Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez confirmed they were parting ways after four years together. Reportedly, A-Rod wanted to “work things out” with her but that doesn’t seem to be mutual for J. Lo. Recently, Ben was spotted at her home and in a car owned by Lopez. According to E! this has been brewing for a LONG time.

“They have been in touch here and there throughout the years,” a second source close to Jennifer told E! News. “Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It’s natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now.”

Are YOU shocked by this Bennifer reunion at all?