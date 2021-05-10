Bossip Video

Vice releases “I, Sniper” a story about the DC Sniper but this time, in his own words.

In October 2002, the world was spun into a frenzy over mysterious sniper attacks that happened in the D.C. area. People were being killed at random from far distances with nothing in common between any of the victims but the style of the attack. Ten people were killed and three others were critically wounded in the attacks, which all took place along Interstate 95 in Virgina.

The event would become known as the ‘D.C. Sniper Attacks‘ (also known as the Beltway sniper attacks). The attackers were eventually caught and revealed to be John Allen Muhammad (aged 41 at the time) and Lee Boyd Malvo (aged 17 at the time). Their capture brought peace to those across the United States who were terrified to go outside and even pump gas from October 2nd until October 24, 2002. The arrest also revealed a deeper murder spree than previously known as the duo had started their murder sprees months before on February 26, 2002. The spree included murders and robberies in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, which resulted in seven deaths and seven wounded people; in ten months, the snipers killed 17 people and wounded 10 others.









In November 2009, John Allen Muhammad was put to death by lethal injection, leaving Lee Malvo behind as the only person alive who had the answers for all the questions surrounding the attracks. Vice has just released their new documentary “I, Sniper” detailing the DC Sniper attacks and narrated by Lee Boyd Malvo. The 45 minute documentary also features commentary from victims, deceased victims’ family members, and the Snipers’ family and friends. It’s worth a watch and a great piece of content from Vice.

You can watch the full episode below.