After a week-long of film screenings, The Micheaux Film Festival ended with a bang and honored a legendary filmmaker, actor, director, comedian, and writer. Robert Townsend was honored during a primetime ceremony that he attended alongside his daughter Skye Townsend (HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show).
The Micheaux Film festival that partnered with The Oprah Winfrey Network and Sony Pictures Entertainment for the first in-person festival also awarded trophies for categories including Outstanding Action, Oustanding Horror/Thriller, and Outstanding director.
The event was jam-packed with Hollywood’s most elite actors, entertainers, filmmakers, directors, and executive producers, the event attendees included; Actor Amin Joseph (FX’s Snowfall), Comedian Slink Johnson (Adult Swim’s Black Jesus), Actress Brely Evans (OWN’s Ambitions) and Actress Reagan Gomez-Preston (OWN’s Queen Sugar).
Prior to the awards ceremony, the Micheaux Film Festival hosted several workshops and conversations comprised of a multitude of decorated actors, such as; Jill Marie Jones (OWN’s Delilah, Girlfriends; Maahra Hill (OWN’s Delilah); Bridgid Coulter Cheadle (Westworld); Award-winning writer & director, Steve Pink (Hot Tub Time Machine); Award-winning and critically acclaimed filmmaker, Deborah Riley Draper (Olympic Pride, American Prejudice), Award-winning producer, Whitney Valcin and Casting Directors Christian Bustamante (One Night in Miami); Jamie Castro (Grey’s Anatomy) and Renita Gale (Honda, Toyota).
The festival also featured a series of digital panels, and elite masterclasses – providing attendees with the opportunity to gain access to new content and exclusive insight, while establishing tangible and equitable connections. Event sponsors included: Oprah Winfrey Network, SONY Pictures Entertainment, Panavision, and IMDbPro.
Full list of 2021 Micheaux Film Festival winners below:
Outstanding Music Video
Black Leather
Outstanding Student Project
Furthest From
Outstanding Action/Suspense
Rules to Rule
Outstanding Horror/Thriller
10 Years in 40 Seconds
Outstanding Sci-Fi
Navel Gazers
Outstanding Short Documentary
Free to Be
Outstanding Feature Documentary
Uprooted: The Journey of Jazz Dance
Outstanding Special Programming
Black Girl, Bleu
Outstanding Editing
I Love You, I’m Sorry
Outstanding Performance Piece
Hues & Hidden Kings
Outstanding Music
Harana (Serenade)
Outstanding VFX
Dark Lights
Outstanding Cinematography
Distance
Outstanding Podcast, Digital Talk, or Vlog
All Things Undone – podcast
Savage Chat Series – digital talk
Externo – Vlog
Outstanding Dramatic Short
Circuit
Outstanding Comedic Short
$tack$
Outstanding Animated Short
Kapaemahu
Outstanding Dramatic Actress (short form)
Frencheska Farr as “Maya” – Harana
Outstanding Comedic Actress (short form)
Bria Henderson as “Mia” – Prepared
Outstanding Dramatic Actor (short form)
Telvin Griffin as “David Carter” – A Blue Shroud
Outstanding Comedic Actor (short form)
Sandro Iocolano as “Guido Gaguzzi” – How to Do Sh!t with Guido Gagootz
Outstanding Actor (Feature)
Kim Estes as “Detective Travis” – Loyalty
Outstanding Actress (Feature)
Denise Yolèn as “Monika” – Sundays in July
Outstanding Dramatic Writing
The Ice Cream Stop
Outstanding Comedic Writing
December 21st
Outstanding Writing (Feature)
Asking For It
Outstanding Directing Comedic Short Form
How to Do Sh!t with Guido Gagootz
Outstanding Directing Dramatic Short Form
The Fixer
Outstanding Directing (Feature)
Red Pill
Outstanding Dramatic Digital Series
Incompleteness
Outstanding Comedic Digital Series
The Gaze
Outstanding Unscripted Digital Series
Content is King
Outstanding International Short
Ashmina
Outstanding Panavision Short
Piece
Outstanding Panavision Feature Film
Sunday’s in July
Oscar Micheaux Trailblazer of Excellence Award
Robert Townsend
Cesar Chavez Civic Impact Award
Kevin Welbeck
Michael Ajakwe Pioneer of Influence Award
Gregori J. Martin
For more information and updates, or to register for this event, please visit: www.micheauxfilmfest.com
