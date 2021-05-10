Bossip Video

After a week-long of film screenings, The Micheaux Film Festival ended with a bang and honored a legendary filmmaker, actor, director, comedian, and writer. Robert Townsend was honored during a primetime ceremony that he attended alongside his daughter Skye Townsend (HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show).

Micheaux Film Festival

Source: Courtesy of Micheaux Film Festival / Handout

The Micheaux Film festival that partnered with The Oprah Winfrey Network and Sony Pictures Entertainment for the first in-person festival also awarded trophies for categories including Outstanding Action, Oustanding Horror/Thriller, and Outstanding director.

 

The event was jam-packed with Hollywood’s most elite actors, entertainers, filmmakers, directors, and executive producers, the event attendees included; Actor Amin Joseph (FX’s Snowfall), Comedian Slink Johnson (Adult Swim’s Black Jesus), Actress Brely Evans (OWN’s Ambitions) and Actress Reagan Gomez-Preston (OWN’s Queen Sugar).

Prior to the awards ceremony, the Micheaux Film Festival hosted several workshops and conversations comprised of a multitude of decorated actors, such as; Jill Marie Jones (OWN’s Delilah, Girlfriends; Maahra Hill (OWN’s Delilah); Bridgid Coulter Cheadle (Westworld); Award-winning writer & director, Steve Pink (Hot Tub Time Machine); Award-winning and critically acclaimed filmmaker, Deborah Riley Draper (Olympic Pride, American Prejudice), Award-winning producer, Whitney Valcin and Casting Directors Christian Bustamante (One Night in Miami); Jamie Castro (Grey’s Anatomy) and Renita Gale (Honda, Toyota).

The festival also featured a series of digital panels, and elite masterclasses – providing attendees with the opportunity to gain access to new content and exclusive insight, while establishing tangible and equitable connections. Event sponsors included: Oprah Winfrey Network, SONY Pictures Entertainment, Panavision, and IMDbPro.

 

Full list of 2021 Micheaux Film Festival winners below: 

 

Outstanding Music Video 

Black Leather  

 

Outstanding Student Project  

Furthest From  

 

Outstanding Action/Suspense  

Rules to Rule 

 

Outstanding Horror/Thriller 

10 Years in 40 Seconds  

 

Outstanding Sci-Fi 

Navel Gazers 

 

Outstanding Short Documentary  

Free to Be  

Outstanding Feature Documentary 

Uprooted: The Journey of Jazz Dance  

 

Outstanding Special Programming  

Black Girl, Bleu  

 

Outstanding Editing 

I Love You, I’m Sorry 

 

Outstanding Performance Piece 

Hues & Hidden Kings  

 

Outstanding Music  

Harana (Serenade)  

 

Outstanding VFX 

Dark Lights  

 

Outstanding Cinematography  

Distance  

 

Outstanding Podcast, Digital Talk, or Vlog 

All Things Undone – podcast 

Savage Chat Series – digital talk 

Externo – Vlog 

Outstanding Dramatic Short 

Circuit  

 

Outstanding Comedic Short 

$tack$  

 

Outstanding Animated Short 

Kapaemahu 

 

Outstanding Dramatic Actress (short form)  

Frencheska Farr as “Maya” – Harana

 

Outstanding Comedic Actress (short form)  

Bria Henderson as “Mia” – Prepared  

 

Outstanding Dramatic Actor (short form)  

Telvin Griffin as “David Carter” – A Blue Shroud  

 

Outstanding Comedic Actor (short form)  

Sandro Iocolano as “Guido Gaguzzi” – How to Do Sh!t with Guido Gagootz 

 

Outstanding Actor (Feature) 

Kim Estes as “Detective Travis” – Loyalty 

Outstanding Actress (Feature) 

Denise Yolèn as “Monika” – Sundays in July  

 

Outstanding Dramatic Writing 

The Ice Cream Stop 

 

Outstanding Comedic Writing 

December 21st 

 

Outstanding Writing (Feature) 

Asking For It 

 

Outstanding Directing Comedic Short Form 

How to Do Sh!t with Guido Gagootz 

 

Outstanding Directing Dramatic Short Form 

The Fixer 

Outstanding Directing (Feature) 

Red Pill 

 

Outstanding Dramatic Digital Series 

Incompleteness  

Outstanding Comedic Digital Series 

The Gaze 

 

Outstanding Unscripted Digital Series 

Content is King 

Outstanding International Short 

Ashmina 

 

Outstanding Panavision Short 

Piece 

 

Outstanding Panavision Feature Film 

Sunday’s in July 

 

Oscar Micheaux Trailblazer of Excellence Award 

Robert Townsend  

 

Cesar Chavez Civic Impact Award 

Kevin Welbeck 

 

Michael Ajakwe Pioneer of Influence Award 

Gregori J. Martin 

 

For more information and updates, or to register for this event, please visit: www.micheauxfilmfest.com

