After a week-long of film screenings, The Micheaux Film Festival ended with a bang and honored a legendary filmmaker, actor, director, comedian, and writer. Robert Townsend was honored during a primetime ceremony that he attended alongside his daughter Skye Townsend (HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show).

The Micheaux Film festival that partnered with The Oprah Winfrey Network and Sony Pictures Entertainment for the first in-person festival also awarded trophies for categories including Outstanding Action, Oustanding Horror/Thriller, and Outstanding director.

The event was jam-packed with Hollywood’s most elite actors, entertainers, filmmakers, directors, and executive producers, the event attendees included; Actor Amin Joseph (FX’s Snowfall), Comedian Slink Johnson (Adult Swim’s Black Jesus), Actress Brely Evans (OWN’s Ambitions) and Actress Reagan Gomez-Preston (OWN’s Queen Sugar).

Prior to the awards ceremony, the Micheaux Film Festival hosted several workshops and conversations comprised of a multitude of decorated actors, such as; Jill Marie Jones (OWN’s Delilah, Girlfriends; Maahra Hill (OWN’s Delilah); Bridgid Coulter Cheadle (Westworld); Award-winning writer & director, Steve Pink (Hot Tub Time Machine); Award-winning and critically acclaimed filmmaker, Deborah Riley Draper (Olympic Pride, American Prejudice), Award-winning producer, Whitney Valcin and Casting Directors Christian Bustamante (One Night in Miami); Jamie Castro (Grey’s Anatomy) and Renita Gale (Honda, Toyota).

The festival also featured a series of digital panels, and elite masterclasses – providing attendees with the opportunity to gain access to new content and exclusive insight, while establishing tangible and equitable connections. Event sponsors included: Oprah Winfrey Network, SONY Pictures Entertainment, Panavision, and IMDbPro.

Full list of 2021 Micheaux Film Festival winners below:

Outstanding Music Video

Black Leather

Outstanding Student Project

Furthest From

Outstanding Action/Suspense

Rules to Rule

Outstanding Horror/Thriller

10 Years in 40 Seconds

Outstanding Sci-Fi

Navel Gazers

Outstanding Short Documentary

Free to Be

Outstanding Feature Documentary

Uprooted: The Journey of Jazz Dance

Outstanding Special Programming

Black Girl, Bleu

Outstanding Editing

I Love You, I’m Sorry

Outstanding Performance Piece

Hues & Hidden Kings

Outstanding Music

Harana (Serenade)

Outstanding VFX

Dark Lights

Outstanding Cinematography

Distance

Outstanding Podcast, Digital Talk, or Vlog

All Things Undone – podcast

Savage Chat Series – digital talk

Externo – Vlog

Outstanding Dramatic Short

Circuit

Outstanding Comedic Short

$tack$

Outstanding Animated Short

Kapaemahu

Outstanding Dramatic Actress (short form)

Frencheska Farr as “Maya” – Harana

Outstanding Comedic Actress (short form)

Bria Henderson as “Mia” – Prepared

Outstanding Dramatic Actor (short form)

Telvin Griffin as “David Carter” – A Blue Shroud

Outstanding Comedic Actor (short form)

Sandro Iocolano as “Guido Gaguzzi” – How to Do Sh!t with Guido Gagootz

Outstanding Actor (Feature)

Kim Estes as “Detective Travis” – Loyalty

Outstanding Actress (Feature)

Denise Yolèn as “Monika” – Sundays in July

Outstanding Dramatic Writing

The Ice Cream Stop

Outstanding Comedic Writing

December 21st

Outstanding Writing (Feature)

Asking For It

Outstanding Directing Comedic Short Form

How to Do Sh!t with Guido Gagootz

Outstanding Directing Dramatic Short Form

The Fixer

Outstanding Directing (Feature)

Red Pill

Outstanding Dramatic Digital Series

Incompleteness

Outstanding Comedic Digital Series

The Gaze

Outstanding Unscripted Digital Series

Content is King

Outstanding International Short

Ashmina

Outstanding Panavision Short

Piece

Outstanding Panavision Feature Film

Sunday’s in July

Oscar Micheaux Trailblazer of Excellence Award

Robert Townsend

Cesar Chavez Civic Impact Award

Kevin Welbeck

Michael Ajakwe Pioneer of Influence Award

Gregori J. Martin

For more information and updates, or to register for this event, please visit: www.micheauxfilmfest.com