Following news that Giuliana Rancic would be exiting from her longtime role as host for red carpet coverage on E!, the network has announced that Laverne Cox will be taking her spot.

The network announced the big news on Monday, May 10, letting fans know that it was pulling in Cox as the new host of its flagship red carpet show, Live from E!.

“Laverne Cox is a risk-taker, groundbreaking pioneer and a fashion tour de force,” NBCUniversal’s Jen Neal said in a statement. “As we continue to evolve the way we cover Hollywood’s biggest nights, Laverne’s passion for, and extensive knowledge of, the fashion community resonates with our audience and we look forward to seeing her shine on the other side of the velvet rope.”

Of course, the Orange Is the New Black alum is just as excited about the news, making a statement of her own about the new venture.

“I’m so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!’s iconic red carpet coverage,” she said. “For many years I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place and watch E!’s coverage all day long. I dreamed of walking red carpets … I can’t wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages, honey.”

This big announcement for Cox came on the heels of the news that Rancic was leaving the red carpet behind after two decades on the job. Not only that, she’s inked a new development deal with NBCUniversal.

“After 20 fabulous years hosting E!’s red carpet, I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. “One of my passions is great storytelling and I am thrilled to announce a new development deal with E!’s parent company NBCUniversal where I will be producing and bringing stories to life.”

Rancic thanked her E! Family for all their love and support over the years. The 46-year-old TV maven also shared a sweet message to her fans.

“…to all the viewers, all around the world, thank you for watching and supporting me as we went along together on this red carpet ride,” Giuliana added. “I love and appreciate you all and I sure hope you will join me as I enter this exciting new chapter.”