Porsha did WHAT???

It’s been a while since RHOA fans enjoyed some good ‘ole fashioned MESS but last night, after a snooze-worthy season, they finally got some courtesy of a heart-eyed Porsha Williams revealed her relationship with Falynn’s ex-husband Simon Guobadia.

For the past several hours, Porsha has trended after confirming she’s “in love” and “ready to spend her life with” freshly divorced millionaire Simon who later revealed their engagement just 1 month into their relationship.

As previously reported, RHOA fans were shocked to see Porsha posing for a picture with the successful businessman and estranged husband of RHOA newbie Falynn Guobadia.

Following that, she addressed speculation that she was seeing Simon who recently alleged that Falynn cheated during their marriage.

“I will say this, I am happy, I am in love with my new love and I’m excited about it,” said Porsha. “God is good, my family is amazing—they support me. I will dish on it a little later.”

Fast-forward a few hours to Porsha making her relationship Instagram official with Simon in a flabbergasting moment that shook up the internet.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love,” wrote Porsha. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most…”

Porsha also addressed the hot pink elephant in the room: Falynn Guobadia, and said they “are not friends” before praising her ex Dennis for agreeing to co-parent their daughter PJ alongside Simon.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled, she wrote.

But wait, there’s more: some fans think Porsha is PREGNANT and started dating Simon more than a month ago which would overlap with his marriage to Falynn and make an already messy situation even messier.

What was your reaction to this super MESSY bombshell? Would you want to see this unfold on the next season of RHOA? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions on the flip.