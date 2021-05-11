Bossip Video

It’s only been a little over a month since DMX passed away, and now, his estate has announced the details for an upcoming album.

In the wake of the legendary rapper’s untimely death, Swizz Beatz announced on Monday that X’s posthumous album, Exodus, will be released on May 28. The new album–which shares the same name as DMX’s son, Exodus Simmons--is made up of all new original material.

The late rapper’s estate took to Instagram to share even more information about the upcoming project, including the album artwork courtesy of Jonathan Mannion. A famous and prolific photographer in the hip-hop world, Mannion has captured some of the most iconic images of X throughout his career, so it was only right one of his photos to be used as the album cover.

Keeping it short and sweet, the announcement post reads: “5/28 THE LEGACY CONTINUES.. #EXODUSALBUM.”

The estate also released an official statement released alongside the announcement, in which Swizz reflected on the impact X had on the lives of so many people.

“My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met,” Swizz said. “He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

Only a few days prior to this big announcement, Swizz revealed some important details about the posthumous release during an appearance on Angie Martinez’s show on Power 105.

“We stayed [in LA] and finished the album at Snoop’s studio after Verzuz,” the producer revealed. “I wouldn’t even call it an album, I would definitely call it a masterpiece. … It’s a well-deserved masterpiece.”