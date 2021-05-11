Bossip Video

Two of our favorite celebrity moms spent Mother’s Day together at Disneyland this weekend.

Ciara and Vanessa Bryant shared photos on social media from their Mother’s Day outing to the Anaheim theme park, which included Ciara’s hubby Russell Wilson and the six kids Future, Sienna, Win, Natalia, Bianka and Capri. Everyone appeared to have a great time, particularly Ciara and Vanessa who both reveled in Russell Wilson’s angst over getting soaked after repeated rides on Splash Mountain

In one slide post from their day Ciara cautioned, “When you roll with us Mamas to a Theme Park… Be ready to go on a favorite ride at least 3 times… Get wet.. All that 😂.

P.s. Russ wasn’t feelin Splash Mountain 😂”

She captioned the images #MothersDay Fun.

Vanessa confirmed Russell was not happy about his experience with Splash Mountain. She posted a video from the ride and captioned “Splash Mountain was echoing,” Vanessa! I’m soaked because of you!” 😆 ~ don’t sit in the front 💦”

She’s definitely right. Sitting in the front is asking for trouble.

Ciara also shared another slide post with plenty of shots of the kids. Looks like Win is already with the sh*ts… Future is too funny with the hand motion across his neck though!

Vanessa joked that Natalia acted as a windshield for her during the day.

Natalia also posted about the joke.

We love to see the Bryant women smiling after going through so much. Vanessa dedicated one post to her four daughters.

RIP Gianna. RIP Kobe.

We love that Ciara is constantly by Vanessa’s side supporting her! Who are some of your favorite celebrity moms who are friends?