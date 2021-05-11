Bossip Video

Now, sis……

Brielle Biermann may look strikingly different than she did several seasons ago of the now-canceled “Don’t Be Tardy” but there’s a perfectly good explanation. The Real Housewife offspring and daughter to Kim Zolciak was a recent guest on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live: Kids Special” alongside Kairo Whitfield, Riley Burruss, Noelle Robinson, and other Bravo kids.

During the chat, the group dished on their Bravolebrity parents and gave them special shoutouts.





Also during the chat, Brielle jumped in while #RHOSLC kid Brooks Marks was talking about “growing up on TV” and misconceptions about that. According to Brielle’s she’s gotten misconceptions about her “having a lot of plastic surgery” but she simply grew up in front of cameras.

“They don’t realize that you look different when you’re 10 years old to 24,” she quipped. “I hope I look f—ng different!” “Classic!” responded Andy.

Brielle’s only copped to enhancing her lips. The reality star previously admitted that she visited Kardashian family cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian back in December 2015 to enhance her pout. Last year however she decided to dissolve the injectable filler and said she was going back to “looking like 18-year-old Brielle.”

“Dissolved my lips yesterday… gonna look like 18 year old Brielle soon,” she wrote on an Instagram Stories selfie on Saturday, January 4 according to US Weekly reports. “2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days,” she captioned her story.

That’s all the work the young lady’s copping to however despite rumors of breast augmentation and rhinoplasty.

Her mom Kim Zolciak previously denied knifing up her nose but confirmed that she regularly gets botox and lip fillers. She also confirmed that she had a tummy tuck but for “medical purposes.”

“I had a major hernia after my twins, so I had to have it repaired regardless, and they do it the same way almost as a tummy tuck, so I said you might as well,” she previously told PEOPLE.

She also said that she wouldn’t let Brielle and her other daughter get lip injections until they turned 18.

“Brielle was very insecure about her lips, I heard about it FOREVER,” Kim told PEOPLE. “And when she turned 18, she was like, I’m doing it. And I was like, well, I’m going to take you to the best, I’m not going to let you go to somebody who’s not good. So I did take her and I got a lot of heat for that, but it’s like, she’s going to do it anyway.”

As previously reported Kim made headlines this week when Bravo announced that it was pulling the plug on “Don’t Be Tardy” after 8 seasons.