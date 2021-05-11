Bossip Video

Donald Glover has a theory about why certain TV shows and films are more “boring” than usual.

The Atlanta creator took to Twitter on Monday night to deliver a series of rare tweets, saying that he noticed a discussion about “how tired” people were of “reviewing boring stuff” in the television and film. In his educated opinion, the “boring stuff” is brought on by fear of being canceled–or maybe, the creators simply aren’t that good.

“We’re getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes (?) because people are afraid of getting canceled,” Glover tweeted, later adding that some feel like they “can only experiment [with] aesthetic,” while some “know they’re not that good.”

It’s not clear whether or not Glover is speaking from his own experience here. While he obviously knows what it’s like to be a creator in the entertainment industry, most wouldn’t consider his main TV venture, Atlanta, boring–so it doesn’t seem like he’s one of the folks afraid of getting canceled.

Followers of the star immediately tried to speculate what he might be talking about. Some fans thought Glover was taking aim at actual cancel culture.

“Hollywood elites have nothing [to] complain about so they just b***h about cancel culture as if they aren’t the most famous people in the world,” said one critic.

Expect that isn’t exactly what the “Redbone” rapper was trying to say, according to some fans.

“He’s talking about movies/tv shows being cancelled but everyone’s brains are so poisoned by twitter they think he’s talking about cancel culture and getting mad,” replied another user.

Regardless, he probably has a lot of friends in the industry who have expressed similar feelings, making him aware of the phenomenon, whether or not he agrees.

While his series seems to be secure, that doesn’t mean Glover is a stranger to controversy. Back in February, it was announced that he was linking up with Phoebe Waller-Bridge for a new take on Mr. & Mrs. Smith in a series for Amazon. When fans learned about the new venture, the consensus wasn’t exactly positive…though the upcoming project is still a go.

Glover who is also known under the stage name Childish Gambino began his career in Hollywood as a writer for shows including “Community” and “30 Rock.”