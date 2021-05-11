Bossip Video

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindling their romance 17 years after they were first engaged has everyone talking on the Internet (particularly because of how fast it’s moving), but what if we told you it’s been brewing since at least February?

That’s what TMZ is reporting.

Reportedly, sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell TMZ Ben reached out to Jen while she shot her latest film, “Shot Gun Wedding” remotely in the Dominican Republic.

“Ben and J Lo were in very regular contact by email starting in early February when she flew to the Caribbean to begin filming “Shotgun Wedding.” We’re told the tone of the emails wasn’t just friendly … but more loving and longing for Jen.”

The sources added that “after seeing pics of Jennifer in the D.R., he “wrote to tell her how beautiful she looked, and how much he wished he could be down there with her.” At the time, Jlo was still engaged to Alex Rodriguez with zero public signs of them splitting.

Simultaneously, Ben was in Boston, shooting “The Tender Bar” with George Clooney while he was reportedly penning his Lopez love notes the source alleges.

Previously, we reported Bennifer jetted off together to the Yellowstone Club in Montana, “where they vacationed together for about a week” recently. “They were alone,” said a close source. “Just the two of them.

Are you surprised that this Bennifer reunion has been allegedly brewing since the top of the year?