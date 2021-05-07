Bossip Video

Black fantasy!

It’s always refreshing to see a Black film that isn’t fueled by Black trauma, painful stereotypes or questionable wigs that continue to flood theaters/streaming platforms despite outcries for something different like “The Water Man.”

Billed as David Oyelowo’s directorial debut, the rare Black Fantasy thriller stars Lonnie Chavis (“This Is Us”) as a young boy named Gunner who sets off on a quest to save his ill mother (Rosario Dawson).

His research leads him on a search for a mythical figure called the Water Man who is said to possess the secret to immortality. Gunner encounters a mysterious young girl named Jo (Amiah Miller) who agrees to help him on his quest.

The pair set off into the remote Wild Horse forest that grows more strange and dangerous as they venture deeper into the woods. The pair are in a perilous position but Gunner’s father (David Oyelowo) will stop at nothing to find and save them.

Oyelowo gushed about his love for “family films” and his passion for bringing real-life experiences to the big screen.

“I grew up loving family films that have adventure, fantasy and jeopardy whilst never patronizing their young protagonists,” shared the ecstatic director in a statement. As a father to four children I want to share films with my kids that both entertain and equip them for the highs and lows that lie ahead. I relish watching films with them that both transport our family to a different world and then leave us having meaningful conversations. I love films that do that, so I set out to make one for them, other families and hopefully, the whole world!”

We caught up with the Oscar-winning actor/director who talked making a Black Fantasy film with characters that traditionally haven’t looked like him in an interview you can watch below:

“The Water Man” is now playing in theaters