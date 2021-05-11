Bossip Video

The official lineup has been announced for the 2021 Firefly Festival, set to take place later this year.

Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo have been tapped to headline the festival, which goes down in September in Dover, Delaware. Other names on the lineup include Megan Thee Stallion, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, and Diplo.

The return of the Firefly Festival comes more than a year after last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, much like almost every other festival in 2020.

“We are deeply disappointed by this difficult decision, one that impacts our fans and our incredible team of performers, crew, vendors and our community in Dover, Delaware,” the statement announcing the event’s cancelation read. “We take the safety and health of our fans, staff and community seriously and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

Now that vaccinations are readily available for all adults, music festivals are starting to announce their lineups after more than a year of no live music. Firefly Festival 2021 takes place on September 23, 24, 25, and 26 and tickets go on sale this weekend. Limited quantities of presale tickets begins this Friday at 10am ET on fireflyfestival.com