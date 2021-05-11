Bossip Video

Congratulations!

Change done came to the WNBA! For the very first time in league history, four Black women will helm the broadcast for the Atlanta Dream as the team has announced LaChina Robinson, Tabitha Turner, Angel Gray, And Autumn Johnson as the first all-Black-woman crew according to TSN.

Some of you are old enough to remember back last year when former Atlanta Dream team owner Kelly Loeffler was run out of town after embarrassing herself by licking Donald Trump’s bu-…boots in hopes of winning the bid for a Senate seat. Well, former Dream baller Renee Montgomery was part of the ownership group who came together to buy the team from Loeffler. With her out of the way, it appears that the franchise is flourishing. We love that for them!

Suffice to say, all of the ladies are excited about this new opportunity as they took to Instagram to celebrate the ground-breaking moment!

This is so beautiful to see!

The aforementioned new team owner released a statement about how proud she is of these women, especially at this moment:

“This broadcast team of all women is another positive step in our goal of providing empowerment to the diverse Atlanta community. It’s exciting knowing that moments such as these will create momentum, and we plan to keep that same level of energy moving forward,” said Montgomery in a statement.

Let’s normalize THIS type of broadcast strategy going forward!