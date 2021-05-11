Bossip Video

Contrary to the popular narrative, sometimes a gun means a good guy.

It’s sick, sad, and supremely scary to think about how many violent crimes take place in America these days. Obviously, mass shootings have become a serious issue over the years and people are fighting tooth-and-nail to get Joe Biden and any other political figure to enact some form of “gun control” on the federal level. However, mass shootings aren’t the only violent crime that this country has a serious problem with, and sometimes a law-abiding citizen with a defensive weapon is the difference between an arrest and an escape for these deranged criminals.

According to KFOR in Savannah, Georgia, a man named Damian Austin is being hailed as a hero after he drew his concealed carry weapon on a scumbag at a local grocery store. Austin is a Black man and a former Marine who said the “hairs on the back of (my) neck stood up” when he heard a woman screaming that a fleeing man, 25-year-old Gregory Hathorne, had just sexually assaulted a woman inside the store’s bathroom.

People use firearms to protect themselves and stop evil people on a daily basis in Amerikkka. Legally armed African-Americans are among that group. If we can’t trust the police to protect us, then all we have is ourselves. Do you want to fight off a rapist, domestic abuser, or armed robber with a broomstick or a boom stick?