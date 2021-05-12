Bossip Video

Soulja Boy is facing a lawsuit from an ex-girlfriend listed as ‘Jane Doe’ who is claiming physical abuse, sexual battery, gender violence, and more. She also claims his abuse caused her miscarriage and some was caught on camera and actually aired on TV.

Soulja Boy has been trying to proclaim his comeback run for the past few years. Every time the water starts to boil, he’s side-lined and back to square one. To be honest, Soulja is the modern pioneer of how the music game runs. These days a comeback is never needed but people forget how young he is so he should try for another run. The last time his Breakfast Club interview brought the attention back to him and he was sidelined when he landed himself in jail. Now he’s back with a buzzing record, “She Make It Clap” all thanks to TikTok.

While he’s looking to the future of his career, his past actions may prevent him from pressing go and collecting that second run. TMZ is reporting an abusive relationship from 2018 is the subject of a new lawsuit and the details may sound familiar to those who watch We tv and pay attention to the news cycle.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, the woman claims, while pregnant with his child in 2015, he became irate and violent after a simple convo and began to punch her in the face and the chest until she could no longer stand on her feet. She says the punches caused her to fall to the ground, where she curled her body to protect her stomach while using her hands to cover her head. She claims Soulja also kicked her all over her body, particularly in the stomach … and claims soon after she suffered a miscarriage. She claims there were other violent incidents. Like in 2017 … Jane says Soulja flew into a violent rage … punching her in the face and breasts. She says things got so bad Soulja’s security had to pull him away from her. She claims Soulja was pissed because he thought she was leaving him. She says a 2018 incident was caught on camera. Jane claims a conversation turned violent as he stood over her and began to physically attack and yell at her. She claims the night vision cameras used on the show captured the incident, which later aired on the WeTV network in early 2019.

Jane Doe also said she was allegedly assaulted in 2019 for not wanting to get back with Soulja Boy. She also claimed that he would threaten to beat her if she didn’t have sex with him and when she refused, that’s exactly what happened. If this sounds familiar, the 2019 We tv footage was from Marriage Bootcamp. On the show, a night vision clip aired of Soulja Boy being startlingly abusive.

Jane Doe’s attorney Neama Rahmani has noted that California laws are “very protective” of plaintiffs who allege sexual assault and domestic violence, thus one of the reasons Doe filed under a legal pseudonym.

“I don’t expect that her identity must be revealed,” Rahmani said. “But she understands the facts of the complaint are such that folks will be able to ascertain who she is, and she will move forward even if her identity is revealed.”

It’s quite clear who Jane Doe in this case is and we wish her the best as she pursues legal action.

As for Soulja he’s “unequivocally denying the allegations.”