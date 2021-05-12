Bossip Video

Since Wendy Williams started her career in the Urban One family so many years ago, founder Cathy Hughes knows a thing or two about the radio and television host–including some tea about her love life.

On a new episode of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Cathy Hughes sits in for Gary’s Tea and gives her commentary on what’s going in the entertainment industry.

The first story on the docket is Wendy Williams and her new man, Mike Esterman, who recently called it quits. “She deserves to be with someone who may have more time,” Esterman told Page Six about the split. But according to Ms. Hughes, their relationship might not be all the way over–which she would know, because Williams just returned to the Urban One family on Cleo TV. Hughes went on to clear up some details about herself that were featured in the Wendy Williams movie.

In other news, Porsha Williams is engaged, and Ms. Hughes uses that topic to ask Rickey about his dating life, questioning the whereabouts of an old flame that she’s been wondering about for a while now.





During her time on the show, Ms. Hughes also talks about Urban One Honors and tells the story of how they got DMX to do TV One’s UNCENSORED, spending time with the rapper just three weeks before he died. That ended up being his last interview.

This weekend the 3rd Annual Urban One Honors airs Sunday, May 16th at 9 pm Eastern on TV One and Simulcast on Cleo TV. It’s all being hosted by Roland Martin and Erica Campbell, with performances by our very own Brat, Jazmine Sullivan, LeAndria Johnson, Avery Sunshine, Kim Burse, and more.