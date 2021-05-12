Bossip Video

Lionsgate releases the opening scene of the upcoming film SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW, introducing the first new Jigsaw trap.

Chris Rock is getting his producer game on with the upcoming release of SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW. The movie will be a new take on the classic horror franchise, SAW, which was able to give us eight movies and did a great job at keeping the storyline together the entire time. Even if you didn’t care for the movies, you still watched them for the traps and also to get in the Halloween spirit.

Now, Chris Rock is releasing his film in the spring, which is already putting a breath of fresh air into the franchise. Alongside the comedian will be Samuel L Jackson, who we already know can nail any role he stars in and automatically raises the stock for the film. COVID-19 delayed the 2020 release of the film, but luckily for us, the movie is on its way to our home and theaters after a trailer that caught everyone’s attention.





With just days until the release, Lionsgate has dropped off the opening scene for the movie. We won’t spoil too much, but you will enjoy seeing the first trap in all its glory heading into the film’s release. You can watch the opening scene of SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW courtesy of Lionsgate below.





You’re probably wondering how in the world did Chris Rock get cast for a role in the gory Saw saga? Apparently, the famed comedian has been a long-time fan of the films. Rock, told Yahoo Entertainment that he’s always wanted to jump into the Horror game, especially if he could deliver his comedic spin on the genre.

The star later explained that he found himself sitting right next to Lionsgate Vice Chairman Michael Burns at a wedding in Brazil, of all places. The 56-year-old actor said once he found an opportune moment, he lept for a chance to pitch Burns his idea.

“I said, ‘You ever think about a little comedy in Saw?’ And you could see him perk up,” recalled Rock. “And next thing I know I’m in a meeting with the head of Lionsgate. Next thing I know I’m on a set shooting a movie.”

The film’s director Darren Lynn Bousman shared more about Chris’ philosophy for the new film.

“One thing that Chris was very vocal about was, ‘This has to be a Saw movie. I don’t want to turn it into a comedy. It has to be Saw with just some interjected humor,” Bousman added.

By the looks of the trailer, what do you think of the new Saw film? Do you think it’s going to be good?