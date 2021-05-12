Bossip Video

Here we go…

The time has come for Decision Day on Married At First Sight and a standout couple’s evaluating their relationship. In tonight’s episode, the couples of Season 12 will decide if they’re staying together or getting divorced after eight weeks of their arranged marriages put together by experts.

If you ask us, the decisions should be simple.

Paige should FINALLY emancipate herself from Chris Williams’ messy manipulation after their embarrassing back and forth that included Chris saying he’s “not attracted to her” despite still sleeping with her daily. The issues in their ill-matched marriage peaked of course with news that Chris’ ex of three months ago “who he’s still in love with”, was pregnant with his child.

Whew! Love yourself sis, save yourself, sis.

Aren’t you glad you’ll be emancipated from Chris soon, too?

Ain’t God grand?

Ryan should FINALLY say “yes” [“not, “sure!”] to Clara and give his fiending wife what she really wants…

Erik and Virginia should stay together despite Erik’s at times overbearing behavior and seal their coupledom with a celebratory toast [of course]…

and Haley should definitely return Jacob back to the 80s where he belongs. They’re clearly quite sick of each other and it’s painful to see.

Also, hopefully, that damn $800 bracelet gets returned tonight.

When it comes to Briana and Vincent, we think they should DEF stay married despite Champagne Vinny’s hypersensitivity and those randomly ridiculous didn’t want an “assertive and direct” wife remarks.

There’s clearly more work to be done between them, but will they make it?

Our sister site MadameNoire got access to an exclusive clip of the lovebirds meeting up on Decision Day and mulling over their next steps. And while things look promising, the two do have some concerns.

Vincent: Our marriage is not easy but we’ve held each other’s hands throughout this process. Briana: I literally love who he is. He does express his emotions. And I had to learn how to have emotions, how to be vulnerable, how to let him take care of me. I’m not used to that because I’m so independent. Our marriage has not been a breeze but it has been good. Then Pastor Cal asked these two about the issues of tone in their marriage. Vincent promptly responded: “We’re working on that.” Briana: Definitely a lot of compromise. Vincent: We’ve had a little trouble with our communication style. She’s a kind person but she’s bossy. And I think her being a little more direct—I would say a little rude that really, really bothers me. Briana: “I don’t mean any harm. 100 percent don’t mean any harm. And I have tried my best to keep myself in check but my tone and my directness, it’s something that is a part of me and I can not change myself regardless of who he wants me to be or what he wants me to me.”

Watch the clip below.





Play



See what these two decide tonight when Married at First Sight produced by Kinetic Content airs at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.