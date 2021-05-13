TRAPPIN’ & THANGIN’

Back at it again with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through a messy week dominated by Porsha Williams revealing she’s engaged to her coworker Falynn’s estranged husband, SWV’s enjoyably petty Verzuz with Xscape, Rihanna re-following Nicki Minaj on Instagram, Joe Budden breaking up with his co-hosts Rory and Mal, Meek Mill allegedly banning Rick Ross from his birthday party and Lil Baby blessing baby mama bae Jayda Cheaves with MORE Birkins.

Yep, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Mommy Minaj making her triumphant return to the series after teasing her return to the game on social media.

Whether she’s dropping a single or whole project (or collab with Rihanna who re-followed her on IG this week), we don’t know, but the Barbz went nuts over the unexpected announcement where she flexed on haters with pink Chanel’d out Crocs.

The Rap Queen’s return comes just months after she revealed her adorably chunky baby boy (who she calls “Papa Bear”) on social media.

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 ,” Nicki captioned in the post. “Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on.”

At this point, we’re slowly inching back to normalcy, getting ready for a hot vaxx summer (or not), finding joy in the little things while caught up in fading COVID hysteria.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Beyonce, Rihanna and Chloe Bailey delivering heat along with and giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Draya Michele, Ana Montana and Ashanti so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.