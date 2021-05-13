Bossip Video

How long before people start selling bootleg gas?

That road trip you were planning, cancel it. That booty call you were planning to drive to Alpharetta for, don’t do it. If you planned on anywhere in the metro Atlanta area over the next, oh, 2-3 weeks (potentially) then you might as well sit down and fire up your Netflix because it’s just not worth it.

According to 11Alive, 70% of Atlanta’s gas stations have absolutely no gas to give you after the Colonial Pipeline was hacked by Russians and subsequently shut down for 6 days. Today, the word is that the pipeline’s service has been restored but it’s going to take time to fill up the areas that are in desperate need. GasBuddy fuel analyst Patrick De Haan assesses that things could be tight for quite some time behind this shutdown.

“If the pipeline was down one day, it would take a day to get back up” DeHaan said. “Two days, it might take 3 or 4 days. Now down 6 days, it might take 25 days to get back to normal.”

25 days. Do you know what type of clusterf**k will be happening if the city of Atlanta doesn’t have gas for 25 days? The Walking Dead might counterintuitively come to life right before our very eyes. Obviously, the duration of the shortage will be determined by where you live but it looks like gas will be a real issue well into next week. Act accordingly but please, for the love of gallon-gulping God do not hoard gasoline. Truth is, there might have been enough available for everyone but the paranoid rush to the pumps has sucked the A dry.

Emergency service employees need gas to get to and from work each day and the shortage and hoarding could eventually make saving lives a very difficult task.