ANOTHER ONE

For those of you keeping score, “The Forever Purge” marks the FIFTH film in Blumhouse’s murdery terror franchise that hurtles into innovative new territory as members of an underground movement–no longer satisfied with one annual night of anarchy and murder–attempt to overtake America through a violent campaign of mayhem and massacre.

As you can probably guess, no one is safe in the maniacal trailer you can watch below:

Vaulting from the record-shattering success of 2018’s “The First Purge,” the latest chapter follows Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and her husband Juan (Tenoch Huerta) who live in Texas where Juan is working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb (Will Patton) which fuels the jealous anger of Caleb’s son, Dylan (Josh Lucas).

On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tucker family—including Dylan’s wife (Cassidy Freeman), and his sister (Leven Rambin), forcing both families to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them.

“What happened in our collaboration is that because I wanted to do the most authentic of the movies, the most visceral, granular, we went deep into portraying, as correctly as possible, minorities and Mexicans and Indian Americans,” said director Everardo Gout about working with franchise creator James DeMonaco. We did do a lot of research on the authenticity of all of that…. What, I didn’t want to do is a white-washed Hollywood version. I wanted the real thing.”

“The Forever Purge” hits theaters on July 2.