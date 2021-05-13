Bossip Video

Florida woman strikes again, this time, as a 28-year-old year old woman poses as a teenager to sneak on campus and promote her Instagram page to gain followers before ending up in jail for her foolishness.

Florida Woman is starting to give the infamous Florida Man a run for his money. At this point, Florida is like a zoo and when you vacation there, you’re almost going to see the wild things that happen and hope to not get hurt in the crossfire. From a family business making a fake COVID-19 cure to Florida man destroying scooters with his spare time, there is no telling what’s coming next. According to WSVN, police recently arrested a 28-year-old Florida woman after she posed as a teen to sneak into high school and promote her Instagram page. Yep…seriously.

Officers tracked down 28-year-old Audrey Francisquini after she allegedly spent Monday morning roaming the halls of American Senior High School, in the area of Northwest 67th Avenue and 183rd Street. “I legit have I don’t know how many cops outside right now of my house,” Francisquini said in her final Instagram story before her arrest. “I’m not going outside at all.” “It says here she’s trying to get people to follow her on Instagram,” Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer said in court Tuesday morning. “First of all, I don’t know how you get into the school. They have a guard at the front. You have to show your ID.” Prosecutors allege the 28-year-old blended in with students to pass through security. While prosecutors were reading the allegations in court, Francisquini shook her head up and down. “She was carrying a skateboard, a painting, dressed similar to students to try and blend in with — as soon as you shake your head right now,” a prosecutor said. “Ma’am, stop doing that,” Francisquini’s public defender advised. According to the arrest report, the 28-year-old was handing out fliers promoting her Instagram page with her phone rolling, and when she was confronted by school security, she took off. “She was like, I think, recording some stuff in there, like some crazy stuff, and she had, like, the devil’s mask and everything,” a student said. “It’s crazy. It’s very creepy.”

Not only did she pull off a weirdo crime, but she recored the entire thing and her arrest all for clout. What type of clout you get from this stupidity is unclear, but it can’t be worth much. Clout is a hell of a drug and maybe while she’s locked up they might want to do some tests to make sure there isn’t more going on, because no one can make sense of her actions. As far as gaining followers, it seems she didn’t make any new friends during her time at the school.