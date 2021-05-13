Bossip Video

Even more details about how police were able to track down the suspects involved in the fatal shooting of Pop Smoke have been revealed.

A detective with the LAPD testified at a preliminary court hearing last week for the only adult suspect in the case, 20-year-old Corey Walker. It was already reported that the 15-year-old in the case confessed to fatally shooting Pop Smoke, but Walker also confessed the crimes to a person he believed to be a cellmate.

The 15-year-old confessed to a cellmate at a juvenile detention center back in May. Just six weeks later, Walker spoke about his own involvement with a cellmate who said they were a gang member. According to reports from Los Angeles Times, that cellmate was actually a plant for the police.

LAPD detective Carlos Camacho testified in court last week that Walker told the plant he was a member of the Hoover Criminals, a gang situated in South Los Angeles. Walker told them he had driven to the Airbnb that Pop was renting on Feb. 18, returning later in the day with four “youngsters,” as he put it. He brought along gloves, masks, and a police scanner to help avoid the authorities. Walker and the four unnamed minors entered once they knew there were only two men and one woman inside at the time.