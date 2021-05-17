Bossip Video

Today’s the day, the season finale of CBS’ “THE NEIGHBORHOOD”, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

Birthday boy Calvin [Cedric The Entertainer] is getting ready for his big day and he wants the superstar treatment. Unfortunately, that means his sons Malcolm and Marty might have some work to do when it comes to gift-giving and they’re enlisting their mom Tina [Tichina Arnold] for help.

Later in the episode, Calvin receives an unconventional birthday gift involving his father, and his neighbor Dave suggests they spend the day celebrating in a way that honors the late Butler patriarch. Also, an unexpected development changes the Johnsons’ lives forever.

The third season finale of THE NEIGHBORHOOD airs tonight Monday, May 17 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

About The Neighborhood

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer in a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Dave Johnson is a good-natured, professional conflict negotiator. When his wife, Gemma, gets a job as a school principal in L.A., they move from Michigan with their young son, Grover, unfazed that their new dream home is located in a community quite different from their small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor, Calvin Butler, is wary of the newcomers, certain that the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block. However, Calvin’s gracious wife, Tina, rolls out the welcome wagon; their chipper younger son, Marty, thinks the Johnsons could be good for the community; and their unemployed older son, Malcolm, finds Dave may finally be someone who understands him. Dave realizes that fitting into their new community is more complex than he expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, they have an excellent chance of making their new neighborhood their home.