“Madly in love” Porsha is already expecting a baby with Simon? WHO SAID DAT?!

That’s the message the #RHOA star is sending amid rumors that she’s pregnant by her businessman bae. After breaking the Internet with news that she’s engaged to Falynn Guobadia’s estranged husband Simon Guobadia after only one month of dating, Porsha faced rumors that she had a bun in the oven.

The rumors swirled in particular because of Porsha’s Mother’s Day post that featured the usually baaaawdy baring Real Housewife of Atlanta in a flowy dress.

Apparently however Porsha’s dress wasn’t an indicator of her pregnancy because Porsha posted a gym pic showcasing her [super] snatched waist.

There’s definitely no baby bump there unless of course, it’s an old picture.

Meanwhile, while Porsha was shutting down baby speculation, her sweetie Simon was shutting down cheating claims.

After “The Real Jessica Rabbit” Harris alleged that she was just seeing Simon last month…

the businessman offered up $75,000 to any fan who could “prove” that he stepped out on his estranged wife Falynn and/or his fiancee Porsha.

On Thursday Simon posted a picture of Jessica in his Ferrari dated March 31 and circled the date and location.

“Let’s have some fun,” wrote Simon. “If anyone can show credible receipts that I cheated on my ex-wife between 6/14/2019 (date of marriage) and 1/15/2021 (date of initial divorce filing), I have $50,000 waiting for you.” “In the meantime, we have timeline issues with someone claiming to have dated me at the same time as my fiancé Porsha,” Simon continued. “I have an extra $25,000 for any receipt showing that this actually happened. Let’s get to some facts.”

So Simon is basically saying; “No, I did not cheat on my wife nor my fiance” which isn’t strange at all. Right?

Do YOU have “proof” that Simon cheated on Porsha and Falynn??? Better call up Simon and collect your check.