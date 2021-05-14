Bossip Video

On J. Cole’s new album, he confirms rumors that he and Diddy had an altercation during a VMA after-party in 2013 when he stopped Diddy from pouring a drink on Kendrick Lamar.

Last night, J. Cole finally released his new album “The Off-Season”. The album rollout has been top tier, and even if you aren’t a J. Cole fan, you have to respect what he’s doing. As soon as the album hit streaming services, fans dove right in, and one particular track stood out: “Let Go My Hand”

“I kept a tough demeanor on the surface but was mostly just pretendin’/And luckily my bluff was workin’ way more often than not,” Cole raps on the song. “But sometimes a ni**a pulled my card, tryna expose me for a fraud/And with my reputation at stake, I was scufflin’ just to save face/Couple wins, couple losses/Some broken up too quick to call it/My last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who would’ve thought it?/I bought that ni**a album in seventh grade and played it so much/You would’ve thought my favorite rapper was Puff/Back then I ain’t know shit, now I know too much.”

On the track, Cole finally addressed his long-rumored 2013 altercation with Diddy. He didn’t exactly confirm why it happened, but rumors and a 2013 Complex article claim it was because of him stopping Diddy from pouring a drink on Kendrick Lamar. Everyone involved denied the altercation happened, but 50 Cent was quick to keep it real with everyone and confirm it went down.

Why did this happen, you ask? Of course, it was over Kendricks “Control” verse that had all the rappers in their feelings for a while. Diddy, in particular, wasn’t okay with his “King Of New York” line. Luckily for everyone involved, no one pulled out their camera phones and recorded the incident. Both Kendrick and Cole’s managers took to Twitter to share a laugh about the entire situation almost a decade later.

You can listen to the full song down below.