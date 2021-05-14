Bossip Video

Last night was an emotional event for Nicki Minaj fans. After taking what feels like a forever hiatus, the rapper returned to social media with a bang and even came bearing gifts for her Barbs who wanted new music.

Nicki Minaj surprised her fans on Instagram Live, announcing that her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty had hit streaming services. The 12-year-old record is regarded as Nicki’s breakout project that helped put her on the mainstream map, featuring her highly praised remix of Soulja Boy’s ‘Donk’ record, ‘Itty Bitty Piggy.’

Also on the live stream, Nicki revealed the re-release project featured three unreleased songs, including “Seeing Green” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne.

Drake joined Nicki on her live session and answered questions about the record, also noting that she’s been “missed” from making music.

“What made you think that I would sound good on that?” Nicki asked Drizzy.

“I mean, it was just…can I say who else is on it or no?” Nicki said she wanted to keep it a surprise. “Okay, alright. Well, it’d just been a really long time since—it was just, it didn’t feel right with you not being on it,” said Drake. “That’s the best way I could put it. Like, it was fun the other way, but it’s epic this way.” “So, we just…you know I had some real heart-to-hearts with you lately, just about the fact that it’s like, it’s just your world. Nobody does this sh*t better than you,” he added, mentioning that he gets that right now her priority is her son. “When you’re gone, I’m not gon’ lie, I’m trying to speak for everybody. We really miss you. We really miss your presence. We miss the bars. We miss the excitement that you bring.”

After the 20-minute live stream, Nicki addressed fans with a written message where she shared her feelings about the death of her father, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident earlier this year. The Rapstar also hinted at ‘going back to basics in regards to releasing new music soon.

“Tho I really can’t bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life. I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed.”

Nicki continued.

“I can’t wait to share these new vibez with yall. It’s so important to always go back to basics for me. This world of smoke & mirrors can blind you. Be careful. Always important to step back and just really observe.”

