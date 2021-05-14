Certified Lover Bwoyyy

After a week of teases and a pink Croc flex, Nicki Minaj made her long-awaited return to the game by releasing her classic 2009 mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty” and buzzy new single “Seeing Green” (featuring Lil Wayne and Drake) on streaming platforms.

Before the anticipated drops, she went Live to connect with her excited stan army that lost it when Drake joined the IG Live with a flirty twinkle in his eye.

The Young Money besties cackled (and flirted) while showering each other with love on a momentous night dominated by Mommy Minaj whose been MIA since having her first child in January.

Naturally, Drake stole the show with his brief cameo and Infinity Stone earrings that sent the ladies spiraling into heart eye hysteria the entire night.

This comes just a week after his alleged homewrecking shenanigans that reportedly center around stunning singer-songwriter Naomi Sharon who was pictured in the studio with the notorious sneaky linkster while working on his long-awaited album “Certified Lover Boy.”

In a not-very-shocking twist, her fiancé of EIGHT years accused the “Hotline Bling” rapper of having an affair with Sharon and ultimately ending their relationship.

Moments after Sharon was spotted in the gym with Drake, Naomi’s fiancé confirmed that he’s no longer engaged to the singer while firing not-so-subtle shots about another artist creeping with his fiancée.

“Imagine having the most beautiful, supportive and faithful relationship 8 years long with an engagement and wedding planned,” he wrote under a post of him boarding a private jet. “A beautiful woman on your side as ride or die. Than this major opportunity comes and a world star calls your fiancé to sign a record deal. Flies you both over and than out of nowhere all the trust is vanished with knifes in your back and in your heart. Imagine.”

As of this post, we still haven’t heard a peep about this spicy saga from Drake who appears to be living his best life while hopefully putting the finishing touches on his new album.

Do you think Rihanna tuned into the Live on her finsta account? Are you really shocked there was no Nicki & Rih collab? Tell us down below and peep the lusty hysteria over Drizzy’s cameo on the flip.