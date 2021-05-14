Bossip Video

For seven long years now, Nori’s Black Book has entertained fans of Keeping up with the Kardashians as they scrolled through their Instagram feeds. The mysterious account is a parody of North West’s personality, Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter. The viral Instagram page boasts over 1 million followers and shares a variety of funny memes of the family. However, the account has never been linked to any of the Kardashian family members officially, although some of the family would check-in and interact with the page’s funny captions and content.

With the show officially coming to an end soon curiosity got the best of Kim, and she decided to do a little investigation into who was managing the mysterious account.

Khloe investigated people they assumed were running Nori's Black Book, speculating that it was someone from their friend group because North's imaginary persona was eerily similar to her real-life personality. After calling up a handful of friends — including publicist Tracy Romulus, hairstylist Jen Atkin and longtime friend Steph Shepherd — to no avail, the sister finally met up with the REAL culprit, Natalie Franklin. The young woman made an appearance at the end of Thursday's episode.



During the episode, Franklin revealed to the Kardashian’s how she came up with the idea for the funny Instagram page. “I started it like, literally, seven years ago,” Franklin told Kim and Khloe. She went on to explain that the idea came to fruition after seeing North in their collection for Babies “R” Us. “I’m on the phone, and I’m like, ‘God, North would be so f–king pissed. Like, can you imagine being North West and you’re wearing Babies ‘R’ Us? The nerve,’” she continued. “And then just, like, a lightbulb went off.” Kim seemed enthused to meet Franklin, adding that it was so much fun figuring out who she was and finally meeting her. The reality star shared a group photo with Franklin and her sister Khloe to her Instagram account giving Nori’s Black Book a shout-out. “We accused everyone of being this account and the sentiment was that everyone wishes they actually were!” wrote the star on Instagram. “Meet Natalie AKA @norisblackbook who started that account for fun and is SPOT on with North’s personality! It’s all in fun and so happy we got to meet the super talented hysterical writer Natalie!” she added. Natalie even had a chance to Facetime with North after the mystery unfolded. Were you shocked when it was revealed that Natalie was the creator behind Nori’s Black Book?

