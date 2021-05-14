“Fix My Life” Exclusive: Can Iyanla Help This Widower Keep His Sons From Following A Path Of Destruction? [VIDEO]

Happy Friday! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Iyanla, Fix My Life.”

Fortunately we’re here to get your weekend started right with an exclusive sneak peek clip for your viewing pleasure.

In this episode, we meet David, who thought that he had created the perfect life for himself when he married his best friend and high school sweetheart, and they raised two sons together while she worked as a nurse and he worked as a teacher and pastor at their church. Then, four years ago, all of that changed when his wife passed away after a long battle with cancer. Now David, while trying to manage his own overwhelming grief, is left to raise two young men on his own, and their reckless and out-of-control behavior is putting them in the direct path of the school-to-prison pipeline. Lawrence, David’s eldest son, has turned to carrying a weapon and living a street life, despite his middle-class upbringing. And at the age of only twenty years old, Lawrence is about to become a father and his own father has no idea. On the other hand, David Jr, the baby of the family, is seventeen and only a few credits from graduating high school but is failing his classes and following a fast crowd. With no clear direction or vision for their lives, these young men are in danger of losing their freedom and need immediate intervention. Iyanla calls on the help of Dr. Steve Perry to offer David and his sons some man-to-man guidance on how to get their lives back on track. Will they be able to interrupt these patterns and set these two young men on a better course before it’s too late?

Yikes. This is a lot — even for Iyanla. Check out the clip below to see what kind of unusual tactics Iyanla resorts to this time in order to get her point across.





Play



How would you respond to this if you were 17? Would you get Iyanla’s message loud and clear?

Tune in to “Iyanla Fix My Life” on OWN at 9pm EST Saturday, May 15th to see what happens next!