If you recall, since January over a dozen women have claimed to have experienced similar instances of abuse at the hands of celebrity couple T.I. and Tiny Harris. The allegations from the unnamed women range from being drugged, sex trafficked, and/or raped and they’ve lawyered up to seek criminal charges against the reality/ music stars in several states.

Well in an update rap star Nelly is being accused of sexual abuse in association with the couple.

The woman’s story was reported by Madame Noire only after the outlet examined a video posted on Instagram in February that recounted — with accompanying visuals — some of the accusations made by accusers of the Harrises who alleged they were sexually abused by the two. Being referred to as “Jane Doe 4” in the video, the narrator recounted the survivor’s alleged story which claims she was initially approached by Tiny “to be their assistant” back in 2005.

Doe then allegedly she was never compensated for the work she did them and that “on one occasion T.I. stood over her and Tiny stood close by as T.I. forced her to open her mouth and swallow eight ecstasy pills.”

The video continued telling the alleged account, naming Nelly as someone the couple “forced” her to have sex with back several years after initially working with them in 2014.

“Throughout the duration of her time with T.I. and Tiny, the duo forced her to engage in sexual acts with different women against her will. In 2014, T.I. and Tiny forced her to have sexual intercourse with rapper Nelly against her will.”

Early last month, the couple dened all of the allegations made against them and asked for the accusers to make their identities publicly known.

“The Harrises are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly. By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations.”

This also isn’t the first time Nelly has been accused of a sexual assault crime. In September of 2018, he settled with a woman who accused him of rape, dismissing sexual assault charges she filed against him.

