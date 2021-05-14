Bossip Video

Greatest May 14th everrr

So many exciting things happened today that we had to put together a list of ALL the must-stream movies and music released on quite possibly the greatest Friday the 14th EVER.

“Army of the Dead”

Zack Snyder’s zombie killer heist thriller about a group of mercenaries who battle the undead in Vegas for a $200 million score is sure to be one of 2021’s buzziest releases. Opens in select theaters today/premieres on Netflix next Friday, May 21st.

Nicki Minaj “Beat Me Up Scotty” mixtape

The Rap queen returned with her classic 2009 “Beam Me Up Scotty” mixtape featuring Drake and Lil Wayne on buzzy Young Money reunion “Seeing Green.”

“Spiral: Saw”

Chris Rock and Samuel Jackson star in the latest twisted chapter of the sinister “Saw” franchise *that’s only playing in theaters (for now).

J. Cole “The Off-Season”

The beloved North Carolina MC dropped his latest opus featuring Lil Baby, 21 Savage and Morray.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”

Angelina Jolie plays a survival expert tasked with protecting a teenage murder witness being pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a forest fire threatening to consume them all. HBO Max/Theaters.

Migos “Straightenin'”

The culture-shifting collective released their long-awaited lead single off “Culture 3”

“The Upshaws”

Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields star on the hilariously messy sitcom that will have you cackling all weekend. Netflix.

“The Underground Railroad”

The critically acclaimed limited series tells a harrowing story of love, loss, enslavement and triumph through Barry Jenkins’s Oscar-winning lens. Prime Video.

“The Woman In The Window”

Amy Adams plays agoraphobic Dr. Anna Fox who witnesses something she shouldn’t while snooping on the seemingly picture perfect family that lives across the way. Netflix.