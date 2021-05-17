Must-stream TV!

Everyone’s buzzing over “The Upshaws”–Netflix’s latest (hilarious) addition to its impressive Black Sitcom Universe headlined by “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” (starring Jamie Foxx and David Alan Grier) and “Family Reunion” (starring Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Loretta Devine) that both trended after their premieres last month.

Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his spicy sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success.

Peep the hilariously messy trailer below:

For years, fans begged for the return of classic Black sitcom-style shows that appear to be on the comeback based on Netflix’s ever-growing slate.

Last summer, the streaming giant added “Sister Sister,” “Moesha,” “The Parkers,” “Girlfriends,” “The Game,” “One on One” and “Half & Half” to their massive collection.

We had the pleasure of chatting with Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, and Kim Fields about their petty shenanigans, coming together for a Netflix sitcom, and much, much more in our interview below:

Epps, who constantly goes AT IT with Sykes, took us back to the days of Fred Sanford vs. Esther (and most recently Martin Vs. Pam”) with endless back-and-forths/clap backs that will have you cackling in your living room.

“The Upshaws” is co-created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, who serve as executive producers alongside Mike Epps, Page Hurwitz, and Niles Kirchner.