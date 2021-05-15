Bossip Video

Get your tissues ready!

Record-breaking rapper DMX is no longer with us, but “we right here, dog.” One night isn’t enough to honor the larger-than-life legend Earl Simmons, known to the world as DMX. On Sunday, May 16, TV One will air his final interview on a special episode of the hit autobiographical series, UNCENSORED, at 8 p.m. ET/7C.





Simmons tragically passed away on April 9 after spending a week in the hospital on life support from a heart attack and suspected drug overdose. In this exclusive interview filmed just 3 weeks before his sudden passing, DMX reflects on his rough childhood growing up in Yonkers, New York, the ups and downs of his historic 30-year career, and emotional moments that brought tears to his eyes. DMX is no stranger to being vulnerable with the softer side of Earl, and this is his most transparent interview. Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes described the timing as miraculous in her announcement about the episode.

“We have one hour with the late rapper in his own words,” Hughes said. “For DMX to be with us just three weeks before God called him home, I believe it’s truly divine intervention.”

TV One will continue the celebration of melanated magnificence with the third annual Urban One Honors, which airs immediately following UNCENSORED: DMX at 9 P.M. ET/8C. Erica Campbell and Roland S. Martin will host the awards show dedicated to Women Leading the Change.

On Monday, May 17, the 2-night event concludes with the debut of UNCENSORED Special: DMX the Icon at 10 p.m. ET/9C on TV One. DMX’s closest family and friends reflect on his life, his iconic legacy, and the ways he touched their lives in this special tribute episode.

Part 1 of the UNCENSORED special event for DMX starts May 16 at 8 P.M. ET/7C. Will you be watching?