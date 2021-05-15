Bossip Video

During a recent Instagram Live, Nicki Minaj made it clear to her fans that she has nothing to hide.

During the live earlier this week, the rapper–who just released her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, onto streaming platforms for the first time on Friday–addressed rumors that she used to do certain drugs, including cocaine. Nicki took this opportunity to address her fans directly about the rumors, clarifying that she has never done coke, and if she did, she would have rapper about it.

“I don’t know if it’s just me, but I wouldn’t be embarrassed about any fu**in drugs I did, that’s why I talk about the motherfu**in drugs I do in my motherfu**in music,” she said on Instagram Live. “Always have, always fu**in will. If I’m off em, I’m off em [child], but I want to make this clear so open everybody’s ears, clear your ears out. I have never, ever in my life with my hands on Jesus Christ, and y’all know how I feel about my Lord and savior. Never in my life, ever, not even once sniffed coke. ever.”

The new mom–who was sniffling a lot in the clip–went on to explain that she not only suffers from allergies, but she used to get sick very easily, and because of that, she has always stayed away from drugs like that. Minaj went on to reiterate that any of the drugs she might have used, she has already talked about in her music.

“I have a lot of friends, or acquaintances in the industry who do coke,” she continued. “I don’t judge them for it but I’ve never tried it, never wanted to, never asked them to. Especially in the fashion world, that’s so common and normal, but yes… That’s the thing, when people used to lie about me I never used to clear my name and there was someone who took a major step and told that lie to people and I never addressed it because I thought it was too ridiculous at the time to address but something just told me to now.”

Beyond those aforementioned rumors, Minaj discussed multiple other topics surrounding the release of her new mixtape, including the passing of her father, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in February.