He wasn’t called the GOAT for nothing! Kobe Bryant is among nine members who will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame tonight. Here’s to the final stamp on such a legendary career.

Grab your tissue because tonight’s induction ceremony will definitely be an emotional one.

The Hall of Fame has been working on a Bryant exhibit for two years and his beloved wife, Vanessa Bryant, added her special touch to the finishing pieces of the well deserved exhibit. Vanessa posted sneak peaks of the exhibit on Instagram, which features pictures, incredible memorabilia, the shoes from his 81-point game, jerseys and videos highlighting Kobe’s legendary career.

It’s only the second time the Basketball Hall of Fame has honored a player with an exhibit. It wouldn’t be complete without another GOAT, Michael Jordan, serving as Bryant’s presenter when he is retrospectively inducted into the Hall of Fame tonight.

The 600-ft. display — co-designed by Vanessa — serves as a space where fans can reflect and take in all the magic Kobe bestowed upon us over the years. We know Vanessa poured her love into this exhibit in so many ways and can only imagine how it will be shown throughout the details displayed.

Matt Zeysing, the hall’s historian and curator, said Vanessa pushed for the inclusion of “Dear Basketball,” a poem written by Kobe that was turned into an Oscar winning short film, to be at the exhibit.

The Bryant family got a personal tour of the exhibit and Vanessa captured pics of 1-year-old Capri and 4-year-old Bianka posing and smiling from ear to ear as they get to see their dad’s accomplishments up close.

The anticipation for tonight’s ceremony is definitely in the air as fans, celebrities and commentators weigh in on the celebration. Fellow inductee, Kevin Garnett, told reporters “I don’t think I’m the only one in here that thinks that Kobe Bryant is fairly missed.”

“Miss him everyday and what he brought not just to the game of basketball but to sports period.”

The ceremony is set to kick off tonight at 5:30 p.m. (ET) and end at 8:00 p.m. The ceremony will be hosted by Ahmad Rashad and feature a special performance by multi-Grammy award-winning artist Ne-Yo. Kobe Bryant’s exhibit is set to officially open Sunday.