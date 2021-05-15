Bossip Video

NeNe Leakes is clearing the air following her congratulatory message for fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

Porsha’s shocking engagement to her Real Housewives costar and “friend” Falynn Guobadia’s estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, has had the internet on fire all week. Unsurprisingly though, that drama hasn’t only affected the three folks in the triangle, but all the women involved in the world of the Bravo franchise.

NeNe Leakes was one of the first of Williams’ costars to give her two cents when the news dropped, initially congratulating Porsha on her engagement…but that was before she backpedaled a little after realizing the terrible optics of the situation.

Since fans have been so confused about where she stands on all of this, NeNe took the time to clarify her tweets from earlier this week, revealing that she initially thought Simon dating someone else in Porsha’s family.

NeNe joined Sheen Magazine on Instagram on May 13, 2021 to clarify why she commented on Porsha Williams’ Instagram post about her surprising engagement. The reality star explained that she thought Porsha’s ex, Dennis McKinley, was back in the picture. Not only that, but NeNe thought that Simon was the boyfriend of Porsha’s mom, Diane T. Williams.

“I haven’t really been on social media that much, but I rolled down social media and looked,” NeNe explained. “I saw Dennis and this man, right? In her pictures. I never really paid much attention. I just saw Dennis and a guy, right… I thought he was Diane’s boyfriend. Porsha’s momma…When I was just scrolling through the picture quickly. And that’s why I said reading is fundamental.”

Leakes also addressed the fact that Porsha is dating her co-star’s ex, explaining how reality TV works behind the scenes.

She said: “Believe that they probably are not friends, okay? They probably aren’t friends. They probably never were friends. And that is probably the truth. Now I’m just going to have to second that because on the show everything appears to be something that it’s truly not.”

