The 2021 third annual Urban One Honors will honor the accomplishments of dynamic Black ‘women leading the change’ in this year’s tribute show premiering this Sunday, May 16.

Hosted by syndicated radio personality Erica Campbell and award-winning journalist and author Roland Martin ceremony will pay homage to prominent women figures whose extraordinary contributions in business, media, health, and politics have had a profound impact across the country and the world.

Honorees that will be celebrated and acknowledged include the incredible Stacey Abrams, a proud Georgia democrat who lead the crucial campaign to champion voting rights this past election year.

Others on the roster in line to receive their flowers include:

Investigative Journalism Crusader: Nikole Hannah-Jones

Health Equality Advocate: Dr. Ala Stanford

Business Alchemist: Rosalind “Roz” Brewer”

Family Needs Ambassador: Kim Ford

Reparations Ambassador: Robin Rue Simmons

The inspiring night will also feature a celebration of several prominent women leading our nation’s cities and the work they are doing to inspire impactful change within the Black communities that they serve. The mayors include Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Additionally, “Sisters in Sororities” will feature the work of the four sororities of the Divine Nine led by President Glenda Baskin Glover (Alpha Kappa Alpha), President Beverly E. Smith (Delta Sigma Theta), President Valerie Hollingsworth Baker (Zeta Phi Beta) and President Rasheeda S. Liberty (Sigma Gamma Rho) and showcases the importance of sisterhood.

As far as entertainment, there willbe plenty! The annual tribute show will also feature chart topping music and iconic performances by Jazmine Sullivan, Da Brat, Le’Andria Johnson and Avery Sunshine.

You can catch the URBAN ONE HONORS on TV One and their sister network CLEO-TV.