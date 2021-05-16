Rapper Lil Reese was involved in another shooting in Chicago, which comes less than two years after he was injured in a near-fatal shooting in his hometown.
The Windy City native was among three people who got shot on Saturday morning in a parking garage in the River North neighborhood, where a shootout went down among a group of men, with all of them supposedly shooting at each other, according to CWB Chicago.
According to reports from TMZ, when cops arrived, they found three men who had suffered gunshot wounds along with a stolen Dodge Durango that was littered with bullets and crashed at the site. At the time, Chicago PD told TMZ two of the men were transported to one hospital, and another was hospitalized elsewhere, with two being reported as being in critical condition, and the third in serious condition.
Following their initial reports, Chicago PD confirmed the 28-year-old victim involved in the shooting was Lil Reese, revealing he was grazed in the eye and is in fair to good condition.
Graphic video surfaced online that reportedly shows the rapper bleeding on the ground, which comes after he was allegedly involved in a car jacking that ended in gunshots. The footage of a man that appears to be Reese shows him being accused of stealing someone’s car, and then being tracked down and beat up/shot over it.
Another man appears in the video, who is also accused of the alleged car theft, but he denies involvement in any such crime. The people in the video call Reese out by name as police and other first-responders attend to him and his injuries.
There is no update on Reese’s condition, but he seems to be in the best condition out of all three victims.
