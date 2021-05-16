Bossip Video

Joe Budden issued an apology to his former podcast co-host, Rory, after a clip of the rapper violently firing him went viral.

After weeks of turbulence surrounding The Joe Budden Podcast, everything came to a head as a clip of Joe firing his friend, Rory, made the rounds online. After seeing the public reaction to his rant, Budden decided to issue an apology.

“Seeing all of this feedback and all this—I do need to apologize to Rory, as well. Maybe Rory and Mal, too, but definitely Rory,” Joe said on the newest episode of the Joe Budden Podcast around the 55:45 minute mark, adding that, “things sound a lot spicier in the go-out.”

He went on to say that he asked for the aforementioned clip to be edited out of the episode, but it slipped through the cracks.

“Ever since that last pod, I’ve just been having like pictures in my head of every moment that me and the guys have ever had together,” he said. “When I say I didn’t ask you to do s**t for me—‘cause I don’t ask y’all to do s**t for me but that’s a man thing to me. You just don’t ask men too much s**t but when I said I didn’t ask you to do something, it don’t mean I’m not appreciative. It don’t mean I’m not grateful. It just means I never asked.” Budden continued, “I don’t want that to affect people I love which is why I’m going to apologize to Rory because me and Rory have so many fly n***a moments together. Like, fly, friend type of vibey—like, it’s unfortunate that they might not feel that we’re so friendly today and it’s unfortunate that I can’t tell you how we got here, maybe aside from—if I’m taking accountability—poor leadership skills.”

Joe’s apology comes right as Rory and Mal issued their own response to the situation, addressing their firing and breaking down everything that’s led to this moment over the course of the past couple years. While the pair charged for the full, hour-plus long video, a clip shows them sitting down together as Mal deliberates on why he thinks Joe thought the podcast was successful–only crediting himself and his former rap career.

“I feel like Joe feels like a lot of the success of this podcast is based over his music career,” Mal said. “And my thing is, it’s not. I been in some of these cities when you were a rapper, Joe. … This many people weren’t showing up for you.” In their response, they mentioned other issues between them and Budden leading up to the podcast’s eventual implosion, including accounting errors and a passed-on deal with Tidal. You can view their entire response down below: