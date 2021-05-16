LHHATL’s Arkansas Mo Faces 12 Year Prison Sentence With Guilty Plea For PPP Loan Fraud

Karlie Redd moved on just in time!

Based on court documents obtained by TMZ, Maurice Fayne, also known as Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s Arkansas Mo, pled guilty to 6 counts of federal bank fraud for misusing funds from the PPP emergency loans. Mo was approved for over $2 million in Paycheck Protection Program funds to cover payroll for 107 employees and other business expenses at his Flame Trucking company. He initially denied using the money for personal expenses or debts. Still, as soon as the money hit his accounts, he allegedly was balling out of control with a shopping spree for luxury cars and $85,000 worth of jewelry.

Before the guilty plea, Mo was facing 20 counts of federal charges and a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. He reportedly already forfeited nearly $100,000 and eight of his freight trucks. Federal agents also seized the jewelry and over $500,000 of PPP funds from accounts associated with Fayne in May of 2020.

The sentencing is scheduled for September, but Fayne has been behind bars since December for violating his bond. Mo is asking the court for release until his day in court to get overdue medical treatment delayed by the pandemic, help his teenage daughter go off to college, and get his affairs in order. All these reasons may be valid, but it’s a bit hard to take Mo at his word after these charges and years of scamming accusations.

Mo had plenty of smoke for Alexis Skyy after she aired him out on season 9 of #LHHATL for allegedly using his trucking business to scam her and her family out of money and recycling the ring he used to propose to Karlie Redd. Clearly, the U.S. government should’ve listened to Alexis’ warning, too.