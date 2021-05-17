Bossip Video

Did you think these two were going to last?

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have reportedly called it quits according to PEOPLE.

The Daily Show host, 37, and the Titans actress, 40, are going their separate ways nearly a year after the stars made headlines for “getting serious“, a source broke the news to the publication on Sunday.

Neither Noah nor Kelly ever publicly discussed or confirmed their relationship, but a source said in August 2020 that they were “very serious” and “very happy.” So far no reason for the split has been reported but these two seem to be carrying on with life as normal as far as we can tell.

Over the weekend, Noah was seen chillaxing in Miami at Pharrell’s Good Time Hotel with DJ Steve Aoki and Dave Grutman. The television star recently purchased a mansion in Bel-Aire costing him $27.5 million according to TMZ. Rumors originally swirled that the huge pad was to accommodate both himself and Minka but that seems to not be likely.

Meanwhile, Minka recently shared snaps from her trip to Mexico with friends soaking in the sun on her Instagram page. Looks like all is well for Kelly in paradise. In one photo, the Friday Night Lights actress can be seen smiling from ear to ear underneath a beautiful palm tree.

“When it feels good to feel good,” she wrote.

Minka previously dated Grey’s Anatomy star, Jesse Williams. They parted ways in January 2018 after months of dating amid Williams’ divorce battle with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

Noah previously dated Jordyn Taylor in 2017, however, it’s not exactly clear why the two split. To be fair, The Daily Show host isn’t really the type to share too much about his personal life.